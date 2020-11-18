Vast majority of travellers entering Canada allowed to skip 14-day quarantine
More than five million arrivals into Canada have been allowed to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement put in place when the country closed its borders to non-essential travel in late March, the Canadian Border Services Agency estimates.
