Vast majority of travellers entering Canada allowed to skip 14-day quarantine

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
More than five million arrivals into Canada have been allowed to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement put in place when the country closed its borders to non-essential travel in late March, the Canadian Border Services Agency estimates.
