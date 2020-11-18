|
|
Who's on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers? Meet the members
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Get to know Monica Palmer, Jonathan C. Kinloch, William Hartmann and Allen Wilson, who make up the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Wayne Co. Canvassers 'Zoom Bombed'
As the Wayne County Board of Canvassers was going through the process of certifying the vote a mystery voice came in and Zoom Bombed the meeting and in a vulgar and threatening way.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:49Published
|
Johnson County Election Office accepts provisional ballots
On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners serving as the Board of County Canvassers voted to fully accept 9,764 provisional ballots, reject 2,242 provisional ballots and..
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:54Published
|
Wayne County responds to COVID-19 spike
Wayne County health officials outlined their plan to deal with the new COVID-19 spike. They told members of the Wayne County Commission Tuesday afternoon that the numbers now are already higher than..
Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:31Published
Related news from verified sources
|