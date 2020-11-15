Global  
 

UAE reports 1,292 Covid cases, 890 recoveries, 4 deaths

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
More than 15.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases

North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases 01:51

 Amid surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash inspected the Hindu Rao Hospital on November 17. Mayor interacted with the hospital doctors and took stock of the situation. The civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has been earmarked for COVID-19 patients. The national...

