Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juror dismissed from Fredericton shooting trial was playing Sudoku, closing his eyes

CTV News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The juror dismissed from his duties four weeks into Matthew Raymond’s murder trial in Fredericton was discharged after he was caught playing games and appearing to fall asleep while evidence was being presented.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like