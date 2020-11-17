Juror dismissed from Fredericton shooting trial was playing Sudoku, closing his eyes
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The juror dismissed from his duties four weeks into Matthew Raymond’s murder trial in Fredericton was discharged after he was caught playing games and appearing to fall asleep while evidence was being presented.
