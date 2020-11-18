Global  
 

Dolly Parton learned she funded the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine when the rest of us did

Upworthy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The legendary performer said she was excited and proud to have contributed to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which early data found to be...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: WBZ News Update For November 16

WBZ News Update For November 16 02:23

 Moderna Vaccine News; Massachusetts COVID-19 Update; Cohasset Party Forces Remote Learning; 7-Day Forecast

