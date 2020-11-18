The Troublemaker: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Keeps Europe on Its Toes
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Sebastian Kurz's supporters admire his chutzpah, but critics see the Austrian chancellor's stubborn maneuvering as a danger to the cohesion of the European Union. DER SPIEGEL paid a visit to his offices in Vienna.
