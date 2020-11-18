FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, US Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing''s 737 Max for flight.
The nation's air safety agency announced the move early Wednesday, saying it was done after a "comprehensive and methodical" 20-month review process.
Regulators around the world grounded the Max...
