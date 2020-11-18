FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return



After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 3 hours ago

American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 Max Flights By The End Of The Year



Boeing's 737 Max, grounded since March of 2019, might finally be hitting the skies again. American Airlines said it plans to fly the 737 Max again by the end of the year, assuming the jets are.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:28 Published on October 19, 2020