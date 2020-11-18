|
|
Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Epic and Spotify are not pleased with Apple’s new App Store cut, saying it doesn’t solve core problems.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Google Pay gets revised logo in India
Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. The new logo is currently live only for selected users...
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
|
Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch
Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot. The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch. And..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
|
iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves
The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:11Published
Related news from verified sources
|