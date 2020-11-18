Global  
 

Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers

Upworthy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Epic and Spotify are not pleased with Apple’s new App Store cut, saying it doesn’t solve core problems.
