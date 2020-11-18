Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers

Google Pay gets revised logo in India



Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. The new logo is currently live only for selected users... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch



Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot. The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch. And.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago