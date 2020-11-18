Global  
 

Winter could put a chill on Canada's top COVID-19 coping strategy

CTV News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The single biggest way Canadians are coping with COVID-19 is by getting outside, according to a new national mental heath survey, but a frigid winter forecast could put that helpful strategy on ice.
