|
|
Cure for diabetes? University of Alberta researchers believe they've found one
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Scientists at the University of Alberta say they may have discovered a cure for diabetes.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Low fitness linked to higher depression, anxiety risk: Study
People with low aerobic and muscular fitness are nearly twice as likely to experience depression, according to a study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. Low fitness levels also..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
|
Researcher Claims Women Also Hunted 9000 Years Ago
PUNO DISTRICT, PERU — Researchers digging in a 9000-year-old burial site in Peru found stone projectile points near a woman's skeleton, and concluded that women hunted animals 9000 years..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:59Published
|