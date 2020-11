Michael B. Jordan was just named People‘s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive and we can absolutely see why! The 33-year-old actor is known for his charming smiles, love of...

Intro for November 13, 2020 Dear Gossips,Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of John Legend being named PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. His reign will come to an end soon,...

Lainey Gossip 5 days ago