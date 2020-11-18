Global  
 

Cybersecurity agency calls out four countries as the 'greatest strategic threats' to Canada

CTV News Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Canada's top cybersecurity agency has named China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea's state-sponsored cyber activity as posing the "greatest strategic threats" to Canada's critical infrastructure, intellectual property, and political events like elections.
