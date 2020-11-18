Cybersecurity agency calls out four countries as the 'greatest strategic threats' to Canada
Canada's top cybersecurity agency has named China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea's state-sponsored cyber activity as posing the "greatest strategic threats" to Canada's critical infrastructure, intellectual property, and political events like elections.
