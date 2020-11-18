Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Huge mistake that led to virus spread in South Australia

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Huge mistake that led to virus spread in South AustraliaIt could be the undoing of South Australia's previously flawless quarantine system — how a security guard working at the state's medi-hotels was allowed to make pizza on the side.That security guard, who contracted the virus from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown

South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown 01:19

 South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

South Australia enters day one of 'circuit-breaker' lockdown to curb coronavirus outbreak

 South Australians are in day one of a six-day lockdown that aims to provide a "circuit-breaker" to control a worrying cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.
SBS

SA enters day one of coronavirus lockdown

 South Australians are in day one of a six-day lockdown which aims to provide a "circuit-breaker" to control a worrying cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.
SBS
South Australia plans six-day lockdown after "highly contagious" virus outbreak [Video]

South Australia plans six-day lockdown after "highly contagious" virus outbreak

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:17Published
Coronavirus pandemic: South Australia announces six-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: South Australia announces six-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Credit Suisse: S&P Poised For Huge 2021 Rallies [Video]

Credit Suisse: S&P Poised For Huge 2021 Rallies

On Wednesday Credit Suisse Strategists revealed the key to investing in 2021 is preparing for a virus-free economy in 2022. In a note to clients, the team initiated a 2021 S&P 500 price target of..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19 cases surge across country, prompting updated restrictions [Video]

COVID-19 cases surge across country, prompting updated restrictions

With coronavirus cases surging across the U.S., many states are imposing updated restrictions to stop the virus spread.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:05Published
Government’s winter coronavirus campaign encourages people to open windows [Video]

Government’s winter coronavirus campaign encourages people to open windows

The Government is encouraging people to improve ventilation in their homes byopening windows as part of a new coronavirus campaign. A video released by theDepartment for Health illustrates how virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

As Grassley Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Virus Threatens to Stall Work in Congress

 Two of the oldest members of Congress, Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Representative Don Young of Alaska, now have the virus, underscoring the risks on...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsWorldNews

Covid-19 coronavirus: As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff

Covid-19 coronavirus: As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff In Italy lines of ambulances park outside hospitals awaiting beds, and in France the government coronavirus tracking app prominently displays the intensive care...
New Zealand Herald

Hugh Grant opens up about suffering from COVID-19 with a humorous touch

 Hugh Grant has opened up about contracting coronavirus, revealing he has already had the virus.
Bollywood Life