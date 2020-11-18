Global  
 

Federal judge cancels hearing for Trump's Pennsylvania election case

Upworthy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A federal judge on Wednesday canceled a planned evidentiary hearing on President Trump’s challenge to Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania....
