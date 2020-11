You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua



Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources At least 16 dead after Hurricane Iota slams Nicaragua coast Iota was the second Category 4 storm to hit Nicaragua's Caribbean coast in two weeks.

CBS News 46 minutes ago



Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 18, 2020 Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance...

Terra Daily 14 hours ago