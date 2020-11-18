Ex-Green Beret Admits He Betrayed U.S. While Spying for Russia
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A former Army officer spied on the United States for more than a decade, providing Russians with sensitive information, prosecutors said. His treachery could land him in prison for life.
