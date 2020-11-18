Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, accusing the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast…
Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, accusing the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources