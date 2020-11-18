Global  
 

Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question

Japan Today Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, accusing the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast…
News video: That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election

That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election 00:40

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had hinted to him in a phone call that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia. A recount is...

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots [Video]

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:12Published