You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'



Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago Wayne County judge dismisses Trump campaign's election lawsuit



A chief judge of the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County denied the Trump campaign's election fraud lawsuit. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:25 Published 5 days ago John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully



The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago