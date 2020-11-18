Covid 19 coronavirus: The cough that triggered South Australia lockdown
South Australia has hopefully caught its second wave of coronavirus just in time.But detecting that strain all came down to the persistence of one young doctor at Adelaide's Lyell McEwin Hospital, who insisted on testing an elderly...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Huge mistake that led to virus spread in South AustraliaIt could be the undoing of South Australia's previously flawless quarantine system — how a security guard working at the state's medi-hotels was allowed to..
New Zealand Herald
South Australia enters day one of 'circuit-breaker' lockdown to curb coronavirus outbreakSouth Australians are in day one of a six-day lockdown that aims to provide a "circuit-breaker" to control a worrying cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.
SBS
SA enters day one of coronavirus lockdownSouth Australians are in day one of a six-day lockdown which aims to provide a "circuit-breaker" to control a worrying cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.
SBS
South Australia plans six-day lockdown after "highly contagious" virus outbreak
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:17Published
Lyell McEwin Hospital Hospital in South Australia, Australia
Adelaide Capital of South Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdownSouth Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced an immediate six-day lockdown in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing cluster.Marshall said he needed to "go..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Source of South Australia outbreak revealedDetails surrounding the initial source of Adelaide's coronavirus cluster have been revealed as South Australia races to contain its current Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources