Donald Trump allies abandon Fox News for conspiratorial Newsmax

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump allies abandon Fox News for conspiratorial NewsmaxNow that his largely invisible network has suddenly been flooded by fans of President Donald Trump, Newsmax television personality Grant Stinchfield is puffing out his chest."They don't know what to do with all of us," Stinchfield...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Shares Debunked Fox News Story

President Donald Trump Shares Debunked Fox News Story 00:59

 President Donald Trump has shared a debunked Fox News story about “dead” Georgia voters.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [Video]

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes

[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

The Kraken: What is it and why has Trump's ex-lawyer released it?

 How a lawsuit from an ex-Trump lawyer full of baseless voter fraud claims went viral.
BBC News

US election: Republican judges deny Pennsylvania appeal, Trump to try Supreme Court

 A judge appointed by Donald Trump has joined two other conservatives to slap down the President's appeal in his most important lawsuit. Donald Trump's effort to..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Krebs: "Proof is in the ballots" that election was secure

 See the interview with the man President Trump fired after saying the election was secure, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
CBS News

Chris Krebs responds to election manipulation claims

 See the interview with the man President Trump fired after saying the election was secure, Sunday night on 60 Minutes.
CBS News

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe [Video]

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe

For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against the network. What's more, he's encouraging his supporters to migrate over to more MAGA-friendly channels like Newsmax and One America News Network. As it increasingly challenges Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Fox News is under a siege of its own making.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents [Video]

Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in July 2016, in Washington, D.C. Following his death, the Fox News Network and several of its personalities peddled a baseless conspiracy theory about the likely motivation for the homicide. According to Business Insider, Fox News said Rich may have been murdered in retribution for sharing internal DNC emails with Wikileaks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off' during pandemic and now 'back on sobriety'

 American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently appeared on Apple's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe for an interview, which was published on Monday, the..
WorldNews
Vitamin A, cold temperatures help in burning fat faster, suggests study [Video]

Vitamin A, cold temperatures help in burning fat faster, suggests study

Cold temperatures and increased vitamin A encourage burning of fat, suggests a new study published in the journal of Molecular Metabolism. According to a report by Fox News, the journal of Molecular Metabolism explored that cold temperature and vitamin A are capable of converting white fat, storing excess calories to brown fat, which "stimulates fat burning and heat generation." During the research, cold temperatures were applied to mice, which resulted in increased vitamin A production and higher fat burning. According to the findings, Vitamin A reserves are mostly stored in the liver and because cold temperatures increase the levels of Vitamin A and its blood transporter, retinol-binding protein, it can convert white to brown fat, thus encouraging faster fat burning. The above-mentioned findings are efficient in providing a significant solution to various weight-gain related problems like obesity. However, one of the study's lead researchers, Florian Kiefer from the Medical University of Vienna, cautioned against taking large quantities of vitamin A supplements in an effort to lose weight.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Newsmax TV American cable news channel

President Trump Loses Legal Battle In Pennsylvania [Video]

President Trump Loses Legal Battle In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump has lost another legal battle in Pennsylvania, but his attorneys are vowing to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published
S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Donald Trump says he will leave White House [Video]

Donald Trump says he will leave White House

Donald Trump says he will leave White House if the electoral college convenes to elect Joe Biden president.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:33Published