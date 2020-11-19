New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online education.
The city's COVID positivity rate is rising and passed the 3 percent benchmark set by school leaders to shut down.
The district is the largest in the country, with more than a million students. But last month, officials say...
