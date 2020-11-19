Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday

Newsy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New York City Closing Public Schools ThursdayWatch VideoNew York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online education. 

The city's COVID positivity rate is rising and passed the 3 percent benchmark set by school leaders to shut down. 

The district is the largest in the country, with more than a million students. But last month, officials say...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Public Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning

New York City Public Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning 01:07

 New York City public schools will switch to all-remote learning starting Thursday. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon [Video]

Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon

Coronavirus closures in New York City may not stop at just schools. More restrictions could be coming citywide; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
Meet NYC's only duck celebrity [Video]

Meet NYC's only duck celebrity

Zaida Pugh was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, but her best friend, Forky is the one turning heads. Originally bought for a video shoot, Forky was going to be abandoned on the streets of New..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:46Published
COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools [Video]

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools . Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

New York City's public schools to shut down Thursday over COVID spike
FOXNews.com

New York City public schools will close indefinitely as positivity rate rises

 All students will begin remote learning on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
Business Insider

NYC Catholic schools will stay open even if public school system closes (The Gothamist)

 “We intend to keep our buildings open regardless of decisions made by Mayor de Blasio regarding NYC public schools,” said Michael Deegan, Superintendent of...
Catholic Culture