Kids Mount COVID-19 Immune Response Without Detection Of SARSCoV- 2 Virus

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Kids Mount COVID-19 Immune Response Without Detection Of SARSCoV- 2 VirusChildren in a Melbourne family developed a COVID-19 immune response after chronic exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus from their parents, a new case report has found.

The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Nature Communications, showed that despite close contact with symptomatic...
