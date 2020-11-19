Kids Mount COVID-19 Immune Response Without Detection Of SARSCoV- 2 Virus

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Today is that unfortunate day when the first ever confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported to the world as many put it, China let out the dark truth about the deadly Sars-Cov-2 that has wreaked havoc across the world. The virus outbreak is...
Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus.
He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate"..