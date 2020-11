You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sources: Klay's right leg injury to require testing Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a right leg injury in a workout in Southern California on Wednesday, with testing planned to see the severity,...

ESPN 4 hours ago



Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury, will undergo tests to determine severity, per report Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL

CBS Sports 5 hours ago