Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
It wasn't quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise -- a tiny owl among the massive branches.
