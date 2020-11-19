Armenian-Azeri Dispute Offers Another Russia Bashing Opportunity – OpEd Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

No matter what a given person or entity does, some will always find fault, on account of having an overly biased and logic defying stance. Columbia University academic David Phillips' November 15 National Interest piece "Armenia Was Forced to Sign a Ceasefire Agreement with a Gun to Its Head", finds blame with all of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling



Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published on October 6, 2020 Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane



YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published on October 1, 2020

