Malaysia’s Democratic Charade – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Malaysia’s Democratic Charade – AnalysisOne of the initiatives put in places in the wake of Pakatan Harapan’s drubbing of Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election was to create a committee to look at possible electoral reform, which was badly needed because of gerrymandering and other misuses that had kept the Barisan in power for 70...
