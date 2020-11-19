President-elect Holds Roundtable With Health Care Workers
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoFriday marks two months until Inauguration Day.
We're looking at the path forward, as President-elect Biden prepares to take office.
A piece of that preparation is learning more about the fight against COVID-19.
Biden held a roundtable meeting with emergency workers where the president of the Minnesota Nurses...
Watch VideoFriday marks two months until Inauguration Day.
We're looking at the path forward, as President-elect Biden prepares to take office.
A piece of that preparation is learning more about the fight against COVID-19.
Biden held a roundtable meeting with emergency workers where the president of the Minnesota Nurses...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources