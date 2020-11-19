Global  
 

7 Dead, Dozens Wounded Amid Violent Protests in Uganda After Presidential Candidate Was Arrested

HNGN Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
7 Dead, Dozens Wounded Amid Violent Protests in Uganda After Presidential Candidate Was ArrestedFollowing the arrest of Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine, police stated that violent protests erupted, resulting in the death of seven people in Kampala, Wednesday.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again

Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again 02:33

 Several people killed and dozens wounded as police fire tear gas and bullets to disperse presidential candidate’s supporters, who are protesting against his arrest.

