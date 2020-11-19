7 Dead, Dozens Wounded Amid Violent Protests in Uganda After Presidential Candidate Was Arrested
Following the arrest of Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine, police stated that violent protests erupted, resulting in the death of seven people in Kampala, Wednesday.
