Singer Bobby Brown's son found dead in Los Angeles at age 28

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Bobby Brown Jr.'s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for the singer.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles 00:48

 Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles . According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California. Brown Jr. was reportedly 28 years old. . He was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. The cause of death has not yet been...

