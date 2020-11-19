Global  
 

RCMP culture 'toxic,' tolerates misogyny, racism, and homophobia: compensation report

CTV News Thursday, 19 November 2020
A new report evaluating the "toxic" culture inside the RCMP has concluded that Canada's national police force tolerates misogyny, racism, and homophobia amongst its members and leaders, and is calling for external change to address the systemic problems.
