RCMP culture 'toxic,' tolerates misogyny, racism, and homophobia: compensation report Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

A new report evaluating the "toxic" culture inside the RCMP has concluded that Canada's national police force tolerates misogyny, racism, and homophobia amongst its members and leaders, and is calling for external change to address the systemic problems. 👓 View full article

0

