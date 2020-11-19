Japan Reports Record Cases Of COVID-19
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoTokyo posted its highest COVID-19 alert level today. The city is set to break its record of new daily cases, with more than 500.
Wednesday, Japan recorded its own high, with more than 2,200 new cases.
Tokyo's governor said the city is taking steps to stop the spread, and said she fears it could reach 1,000 daily...
Watch VideoTokyo posted its highest COVID-19 alert level today. The city is set to break its record of new daily cases, with more than 500.
Wednesday, Japan recorded its own high, with more than 2,200 new cases.
Tokyo's governor said the city is taking steps to stop the spread, and said she fears it could reach 1,000 daily...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources