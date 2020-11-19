Japan Reports Record Cases Of COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,126 new cases of Coronavirus and 116 additional deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:26 Published 8 minutes ago Florida hits COVID-19 record ahead of Thanksgiving



Florida hit a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with more than 10,000 new cases recorded in just one day. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News



As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago