'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Theatrical Day & Date Release: Independent Cinema Alliance Applauds Warner Bros

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to
Be Released on HBO Max.
Warner Bros. has announced the long-awaited
release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’.
The movie will debut in the United States on
December 25 in both theaters and on HBO Max. .
HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the movie at
no extra cost...
With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec...
Although COVID-19 is surging in the United States and around the world, Warner Bros. still plans to release “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day — but its... TechCrunch Also reported by •Sky News •Upworthy •Lainey Gossip