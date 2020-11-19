Global  
 

'Chaos Walking' Trailer: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley's Star in Sci-Fi

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley  in the trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi movie, “Chaos Walking,” set for theatrical release on Jan....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film, Chaos Walking

Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film, Chaos Walking 02:22

 Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film Chaos Walking,based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go.

Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland are hunted on distant planet in Chaos Walking trailer

 Director Doug Limon adapted the film from a popular sci-fi trilogy by Patrick Ness.
