You Might Like

Related news from verified sources BuzzFeed acquires HuffPost HuffPost has a new owner, with its current parent company Verizon Media reaching an agreement to sell the site to BuzzFeed. The Wall Street Journal broke the...

TechCrunch 3 hours ago



Buzzfeed Buying HuffPost From Verizon Media: Report Buzzfeed is reportedly set to acquire Huffpost as part of an expansive deal with Verizon Media, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mediaite 3 hours ago



BuzzFeed strikes deal to buy HuffPost from Verizon Media BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who helped launch The Huffington Post, will run both BuzzFeed and HuffPost after the deal closes.

Business Insider 3 hours ago