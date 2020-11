You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel



CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a telebriefing on Nov. 19. The agency is now recommending that Americans stay.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving



The CDC is recommending against any travel, no matter how limited, for Thanksgiving this year. On Thursday Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said the CDC is "alarmed" by the spiking.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago AirBnB becomes the go-to travel choice



AirBnB is quickly becoming the go-to choice for holiday plans. The CDC says its safer than staying in a hotel because it allows you to limit contact with people who aren't from your household. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago