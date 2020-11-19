Paul Misleads on Natural Infection and COVID-19 Vaccines
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () In a tweet, Sen. Rand Paul misleadingly suggested that immunity from “[n]aturally acquired” COVID-19 was better than that from a vaccine. But it’s not known how immunity from the two sources compares -- and the entire point of a vaccine is to offer immunity without the risk of getting sick.
At least five COVID-19 vaccines are under trial in India, in which two are in the third phase, informed VK Paul, Member of Health, NITI Aayog in Delhi on November 17 while addressing media persons. He said, "The vaccine of Serum Institute is in the third phase. At least, five vaccines are under trial...
The Government's latest approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 in Englandcould lead to a continuing increase in infections, while a circuit-breakerlockdown would benefit everyone, according to an..
