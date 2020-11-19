Global  
 

Paul Misleads on Natural Infection and COVID-19 Vaccines

FactCheck.org Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Paul Misleads on Natural Infection and COVID-19 VaccinesIn a tweet, Sen. Rand Paul misleadingly suggested that immunity from “[n]aturally acquired” COVID-19 was better than that from a vaccine. But it’s not known how immunity from the two sources compares -- and the entire point of a vaccine is to offer immunity without the risk of getting sick.
