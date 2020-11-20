Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirming Biden lead

That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

WEB EXTRA: Georgia Ballot Recount Continues



A hand recount of presidential ballots continued in Georgia on Monday, Nov. 16. Nearly five million votes are being recounted to validate the results of the 2020 election, after Georgia's Secretary of.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago