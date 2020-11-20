Global  
 

Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirming Biden lead

Japan Today Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A hand tally of ballots cast in Georgia for the presidential race has been completed, and it affirms Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump,…
 In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so slim.

