Ethiopia: An Unnecessary War Over Federalism – Analysis

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan



Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:31 Published 2 weeks ago Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict



It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 08:09 Published 2 weeks ago Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital



Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:45 Published 2 weeks ago