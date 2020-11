Trump campaign again claims voter fraud as Giuliani sweats



Donald Trump's election legal team held a press conference Thursday to spout anumber of conspiracy theories and baseless claims of voter fraud that theyfalsely claim changed the results of the 2020.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 4 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference



AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 8 hours ago