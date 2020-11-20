Douglas Stuart's 'Shuggie Bain' wins 2020 Booker Prize
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart on Thursday won the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel ‘Shuggie Bain’, a coming of age story set in Glasgow, beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi.
“I cannot believe this. Shuggie is a work of fiction but writing the book was extremely healing for me; hugely...
New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart on Thursday won the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel ‘Shuggie Bain’, a coming of age story set in Glasgow, beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi.
“I cannot believe this. Shuggie is a work of fiction but writing the book was extremely healing for me; hugely...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources