Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Douglas Stuart's 'Shuggie Bain' wins 2020 Booker Prize

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart on Thursday won the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel ‘Shuggie Bain’, a coming of age story set in Glasgow, beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi.

“I cannot believe this. Shuggie is a work of fiction but writing the book was extremely healing for me; hugely...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Scottish debut novelist wins the Booker Prize

Scottish debut novelist wins the Booker Prize 01:48

 Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain. Thenovel is based on Stuart’s childhood, and tells the story of a young boygrowing up with a mother who is battling addiction.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million; Douglas Stuart’s ‘Shuggie Bain’ wins 2020 Booker Prize, and more

 A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
Hindu

Douglas Stuart’s ‘Shuggie Bain’ wins 2020 Booker Prize

 Dubai-based Indian-origin writer Avni Doshi, who was shortlisted among the final six authors for her debut novel ‘Burnt Sugar’, lost out on the top prize
Hindu

'Shuggie Bain,' Douglas Stuart's First Novel, Wins 2020 Booker Prize

 Shuggie Bain is "a moving, immersive and nuanced portrait of a tight-knit social world, its people and its values," the judges wrote. Stuart based the book on...
NPR