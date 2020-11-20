Global  
 

Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghanis: Report

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A shocking Australian military report into war crimes has found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

Australian Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell said on Thursday the shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a...
