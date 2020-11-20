Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghanis: Report

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In "Blooding" Practice Watch VideoA disturbing report by the Australian military found troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. A top official said in...

Newsy 13 hours ago



39 Afghans Die in the Hands of Australian Troops in Unlawful Killings A report about war crimes coming from the Australian military shocked the public as it has found evidence regarding the unlawful killing of Australian troops,...

HNGN 12 hours ago



Rights group, Afghan envoy want more probes into war crimes The appeal came after Australia’s public release earlier in the day of a shocking report alleging unlawful killings by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan.

The Age 9 hours ago



