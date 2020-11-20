Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, and will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation's history, displacing Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old.
