Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

CTV News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, and will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation's history, displacing Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump’s Attorney Admits Joe Biden’s Election Win

President Donald Trump’s Attorney Admits Joe Biden’s Election Win 01:02

 President Donald Trump’s attorney in his Pennsylvania election lawsuit has already acknowledged there are no “bombshells” that will “derail a Biden presidency.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits [Video]

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours [Video]

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff [Video]

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff

President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published