Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 restrictions around the world: Comparing Canada's approach

CTV News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Around the world, national leaders continue to test different pandemic response plans in hopes of achieving an effective strategy that will curb new COVID-19 infections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world

Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world 04:28

 UBS reported an analysis of residential property prices in 25 major cities around the world found that seven cities in Europe, North America, and Asia are in the bubble-risk territory.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friends attempt to break world record of riding the UK’s fastest rollercoaster 100x in one day [Video]

Friends attempt to break world record of riding the UK’s fastest rollercoaster 100x in one day

This amazing video shows a pair of friends attempting to break the world record for riding the UK's fastest rollercoaster -- 100 times in one day.Rhys Simmons, 24, and Jamie Kamaz, 24, had one goal, to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:46Published
Not assigned [Video]

Not assigned

Not assigned

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:05Published
World Leaders Giddily Congratulate Biden, Harris On Winning Presidency [Video]

World Leaders Giddily Congratulate Biden, Harris On Winning Presidency

Without exception, world leaders reacted to the news of Joe Biden becoming president-elect with glee. Heads of state from Canada, the UK, France, Ukraine, Australia, and Germany congratulated Biden and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

 As health officials issue dire warnings about Canada's surging COVID-19 numbers, some people are still pushing back against calls for tighter restrictions to...
CBC.ca