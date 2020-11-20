Global  
 

Was Kevin Cooper Framed?

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020
Nearly 20 years ago a death row inmate wrote to "48 Hours" that he was framed for the murder of four people. Was evidence planted? New DNA tests could answer that question. Correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.
