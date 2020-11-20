Global  
 

Don't use remdesivir in hospitalized coronavirus patients, WHO panel advises

Friday, 20 November 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against using Gilead’s remdesivir in patients hospitalized with coronavirus, weeks after...
News video: The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

 The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month. This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider. But on Thursday, the WHO announced it will not recommend the drug's use for COVID-19 patients. "There is currently no evidence that it...

