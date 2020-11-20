Ontario considering lockdowns for Toronto and Peel Region amid rising COVID-19 cases Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more regions into the “red” zone of its COVID-19 shutdown framework as the province grapples with a rise in infections, CTV News Toronto has learned. 👓 View full article

