Murderer Eighth Person Executed by Federal Government Since July Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. government executed a convicted rapist and murderer last night.



Orlando Hall is the eighth person put to death since the Trump administration reinstated federal capital punishment in July.



Hall was convicted for his role in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year old girl in Texas in 1994. Watch VideoThe U.S. government executed a convicted rapist and murderer last night.Orlando Hall is the eighth person put to death since the Trump administration reinstated federal capital punishment in July.Hall was convicted for his role in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year old girl in Texas in 1994. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

