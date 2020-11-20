Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murderer Eighth Person Executed by Federal Government Since July

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Murderer Eighth Person Executed by Federal Government Since JulyWatch VideoThe U.S. government executed a convicted rapist and murderer last night.

Orlando Hall is the eighth person put to death since the Trump administration reinstated federal capital punishment in July.

Hall was convicted for his role in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year old girl in Texas in 1994.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like