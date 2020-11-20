Go read this story about how The Video Game History Foundation resurrected a lost Sega VR headset

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Worst Video Game Controllers of All Time



Some of these controllers had interesting ideas, but they definitely missed the mark when it came to form and functionality. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most infamous and despised.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:11 Published on November 2, 2020 Bungee jumper takes the plunge on a real Bungee jump whilst wearing a VR helmet



This stomach-churning video shows the moment a daredevil bungee jumper take a real 130 foot plunge wearing a VR helmet - that simulates him jumping between skyscrapers. The Youtuber crew, known as the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on October 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources Go read this story about resurrecting Sega VR In the annals of video games, there are an uncountable number of products — canceled games, scrapped hardware — that feel as though they’re lost to time....

The Verge 1 week ago



