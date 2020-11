You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conference



Critics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:46 Published 6 hours ago Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News



It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:06 Published 7 hours ago Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face



Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published 10 hours ago