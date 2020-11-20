Global  
 

Is The U.S. Ready For A National Lockdown?

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Is The U.S. Ready For A National Lockdown?Watch VideoWith record-breaking numbers — more than 250,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 — is it time to consider a national lockdown? After all, countries in Europe have done it, and it appears to have helped. Same with China.
"I think a national lockdown where we lock everything down would ultimately be a last...
News video: Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response

Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response 00:33

 JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not pursue a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus. "I am not gonna shut down the economy, period," Biden said Thursday. No national shutdown." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories....

